The 2021 season came to an end for the Coastal Bend College men’s basketball team on April 6.
The sixth-seeded Blinn Buccaneers built a 13-point cushion in the opening half against the Cougars and rode that to a 75-66 win in the first round of the NJCAA Mid-South District Championship tournament at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
Blinn scored 12 in a row to start the game over the first 4 1/2 minutes. By halftime, the Bucs led 42-29.
Coastal Bend, the No. 11 seed in the tournament, outscored Blinn 37-33 in the second half.
D’Andre Barrett hit five triples and was 7 of 18 from the field on his way to a game-best 23 points.
He also led the team in rebounding with seven caroms.
Robert Gill hit three triples on his way to scoring 18 points, and Caleb Elsey added eight points and five rebounds.
Lonzo Rand, CBC’s leading scorer, was held to just 3-of-12 shooting, including an 0-for-5 performance from long range. He scored just six points to go with two steals, two rebounds and one assist.
With the loss, the Cougars finished the season with a mark of 5-16 overall.
In the other first-round games, No. 10 Victoria College knocked off No. 7 Bossier Parish 69-67, No. 5 Paris beat No. 12 Jacksonville 71-66, and No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur knocked off No. 8 Tyler, 65-53.
Tyler 79, CBC 69
Tyler won both halves to knock off the Cougars in the regular season finale for both teams April 3.
The Apaches led 42-39 at halftime before outscoring the Cougars 37-30 in the second half at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Rand poured in a game-best 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting and also tied for the team lead in rebounding and assists with seven and four, respectively.
Barrett and Elsey joined him in double figures with 11 points apiece. Barrett added seven boards and four assists, while Elsey had five rebounds.
Elijah Lee came off the bench to contribute 12 points.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•