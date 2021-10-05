The win streak for the Coastal Bend College men’s soccer team is up to four straight after two wins during a four-day stretch last week.
The Cougars beat Northeast Texas on Sept. 18, then bested Paris on Sept. 22.
Ivan Perez scored the game winner in the waning minutes of a 4-3 victory over Northeast Texas.
The two teams traded goals in the opening half, then traded two more in the second half before Perez’s winner.
In the 89th minute, the freshman slipped a shot past the Eagle goalie with assists going to Owen Thomas and Harry Scott to give CBC the win.
Thomas had CBC’s first goal of the afternoon in the 23rd minute with Tyler Stallard and Charlie Ward getting the assist.
Hilal Khan scored in the 57th minute on a free kick with Thomas Williams getting credit for the assist.
Williams then added a goal of his own in the 86th minute. The assist on that goal went to Caio Oliveira.
Northeast got equalizers in the 26th, 70th and 87th minutes.
Scott earned the win in net, stopping five of the eight shots he faced from the Eagles.
The Cougars then bested Paris by a 3-1 count four days later.
Statistics were not available at press time.
The win was CBC’s fourth straight after opening the region schedule with back-to-back losses.
Coastal Bend is now 4-2-1 overall and 4-2 in Region XIV play on the year.
