Carrah Davis has played competitive basketball since she was 4 years old, and the Beeville senior doesn’t plan on stopping now.
The District 30-4A Co-Most Valuable Player was close to committing to an NCAA Division I school before its program overhauled its coaching staff last month. Davis has an offer from an NCAA Division III school, but is waiting to see if other programs come calling.
Now Davis can add another accomplishment to her impressive high school basketball resumé. The Lady Trojans’ 5-foot-5 point guard/shooting guard has been named the Player of the Year on the Coastal Bend Publishing 2023 High School Girls Basketball Team.
Davis averaged a team-best 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. She ranked second on the team in 3-pointers (57) and assists per game (1.8), and shot 44% from 2-point range and 30% from beyond the arc.
“Carrah is every coach’s dream athlete,” said Beeville coach Felicia Ramirez. “She is not only a great athlete/basketball player, but she is a great student/person. She always comes to practice ready to work hard no matter what kind of day she has had.”
Davis helped Beeville overcome a 1-2 start to the season by leading the Lady Trojans to a 17-game winning streak and trip to the regional semifinals.
“The season was a little rough at first because we had a harder preseason than usual,” Davis said. “We played in some big tournaments. We really came together as a team toward the end, and I was really proud of what we accomplished.”
Despite sitting out her freshman season due to a knee injury, Davis set the school record for career 3-pointers with 172 and finished with 1,347 points.
Davis is fully confident that her playing days aren’t over.
“I can’t remember when I wasn’t in the gym,” Davis said. “Playing college basketball is all I’ve ever wanted to do. It’s all I’ve been working for. When I got my first offer, I almost cried.”
Gregory-Portland senior point guard Jordan Malone was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Skidmore-Tynan junior guard Maggy Moreman and McMullen County senior guard Sianna Serratta were selected Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
McMullen County freshman shooting guard Camie Taylor was named Newcomer of the Year and Ramirez was chosen Coach of the Year after guiding Beeville to the District 30-4A title and the school’s fourth trip to the regional semifinals.
First-team selections were Goliad senior center Abby Yanta, Beeville senior guard Cylee
Lopez, Gregory-Portland junior center Madison
Kilgore, Falls City junior
center Cayla Albers and Mathis senior guard Jackie Garcia.
Named to the second team were Odem senior guard Isabella Salinas, Skidmore-Tynan senior forward Neddia Gonzales, Falls City senior Tindel Dziuk, Three Rivers junior guard Trista Boucher and Kenedy junior guard Gabriella Farias.
Malone, the All-District 29-5A North Zone MVP, averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per contest. She made 87 shots from behind the 3-point arc and shot 68% (163 of 241) from the free-throw line.
Moreman was named the District 31-2A MVP after posting 5.1 steals per game for the Lady Cats, who allowed only 24.7 points per game. She also averaged 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.
Serratta, the District 32-1A Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 2.9 steals per contest for a McMullen County team that surrendered just 25.6 points a game. She also ranked second on the team with 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Taylor was chosen District 32-1A Newcomer of the Year after averaging 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest. She also made 74 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
Yanta, who was named the District 29-3A Co-MVP, averaged 19.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 assists per game. She set school records for career rebounds (1,015), points (636) and rebounds (378) in a season, and finished with 1,311 career points.
Lopez was the District 30-4A Co-MVP after averaging 11.8 points and 2.1 steals per game. She led the Lady Trojans in 3-pointers with 58.
Kilgore, an All-District 29-5A North Zone first-team selection, averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest.
Albers, the District 30-2A MVP, scored 20.0 points per game en route to earning all-region and all-state honors from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Garcia averaged 17.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 2.3 assists per contest and was named the District 29-3A Co-Offensive MVP.
Salinas scored 15.3 points and grabbed 8.6 rebounds per game to earn All-District 29-3A first-team honors. Gonzales averaged 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest en route to being named to the All-District 31-2A first team.
Dziuk was named the District 30-2A Offensive Player of the Year after averaging 11.0 points per game. Boucher, an All-District 31-2A first-teamer, averaged 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals a contest.
Farias was named the District 31-2A Offensive Player of the Year.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•