Coastal Bend College’s men’s soccer team fell to 0-2-1 on the year with a loss in its home opener Sept. 8.
The Angelina Roadrunners scored a 1-0 victory over the Cougars in Beeville.
Angelina got the winner in the 32nd minute.
Coastal Bend appeared to score the equalizer in the 84th minute when Caio Oliveira beat the Angelina keeper, but the goal was disallowed because of an offside call.
Four days earlier, the Cougars were blanked on the road in Tyler.
The Tyler Apaches beat CBC 6-0.
Tyler scored three times in each half to beat the Cougars.
The Apaches got goals in the 13th, 24th and 33rd minutes, then, in the second half, added goals in the 55th, 77th and 81st minutes.
Coastal Bend goalie Jorge Ortega made 10 saves while in net for the Cougars.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•