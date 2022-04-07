The Coastal Bend College softball team ran its region record to 4-1 on the year thanks to a sweep of the Lamar State-Port Arthur Seahawks in Beeville March 19.
The Cougars took the first game of the doubleheader 2-0, then finished off the sweep with a 12-8 triumph in the second game.
The Cougars moved to 11-16 overall with the victory.
Coastal Bend scored runs in the third and fifth to win the first game of the double dip.
Harley Escamill and Ashley Patterson scored the runs for the Cougars in the win.
Leadoff hitter Alana Benitez went 2 for 3 with a double and a single.
Tessa Ramirez picked up the victory in the circle. She pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out eight.
The Cougars followed that with a 13-hit performance in a 12-8 victory in the second game.
Alivia Mata-Alamillo led the Cougar offense in the win, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Escamilla was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run, while both Ashley Patterson and Yadira Lopez went 2 for 4. Patterson drove in two runs and scored once and Lopez drove in a run and scored twice.
Juliana Dominguez was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs.
Grace Martinez also drove in a run for the Cougars.
Lamar State took the lead in the top of the fourth with a run to go up 6-5, but CBC responded with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth to go in front for good.
Isabella Gutierrez picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three runs on three hits in her only inning of work.
Tessa Ramirez pitched the final three innings to earn the save. She gave up just two hits and didn’t allow a run.
It was CBC’s third straight victory.
CBC 15, Galveston 7
Coastal Bend overcame a seven-run deficit by scoring 16 times over the last three innings to win in walk-off fashion over the Whitecaps.
After Galveston built a 7-0 lead through the first three innings, CBC scored twice in the fourth, took the lead in the fifth with eight runs and closed things out with a five-run sixth.
Makayla Wesley drove in four runs for the Cougars, while Martinez and Patterson both had two RBIs and scored once.
Dominguez, Lopez and Escamilla each drove in runs as well. Escamilla scored three times, while Dominguez and Lopez each scored twice.
Benitez also scored three times.
Ramirez picked up the victory. She allowed seven runs on six hits in six innings of work.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•