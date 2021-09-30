In its lone contest of the week, the Coastal Bend College volleyball team dropped a home decision to the Tyler Apache Ladies.
The visitors swept the match from Coastal Bend, winning all three sets by at least eight points at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
The Apache Ladies rolled to a 25-17 win in the opening set, then pulled away late to win by the same margin in the second.
Tyler dominated the third set, winning 25-10 to hand the Cougars the loss.
Coastal Bend dropped to 4-7 on the season with the loss.
It was also the team’s third straight loss in Region XIV to begin the season.
Individual statistics from the match were unavailable at press time.
