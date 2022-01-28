The Coastal Bend women’s basketball team dropped its most recent home game to Bossier Parish Jan. 8.
The visiting Cavaliers beat CBC 101-69 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Bossier won every quarter by counts of 23-13, 22-20, 33-23 and 23-13.
Ari Gallardo led three Cougars in double figures with 19 points.
Kavin Johnson scored 15 points, Jasonnia Burleson poured in 11 points to go with nine rebounds, and Savanna Smith scored 10 points to go with six steals, four rebounds and four assists.
Jacksonville 83, CBC 59
Jacksonville handed the Cougars a loss in Jacksonville Jan. 11.
No statistics were available at press time.
The Cougars fell to 2-14 overall and 0-5 in Region XIV play with the loss.
