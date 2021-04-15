Coastal Bend College’s women’s basketball team was handed a pair of lopsided losses by the Panola Fillies on March 27-28.
Panola beat the Cougars 99-53 on March 27, then handed them a 114-72 loss the next day.
The losses dropped CBC to 4-16 overall and 2-12 in Region XIV play.
On March 27, Panola used a 30-point third quarter and a 29-point fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Savanna Smith was the lone Cougar in double figures in the loss, scoring 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting.
Hailey Graves came off the bench to score eight points, while both Miranda Lamb and Cierra Zapata added seven points and five rebounds.
Hailey Riojas led in rebounding with seven to go with six points.
The next day, Panola scored at least 29 points in each of the final three quarters, including 33 in the third and 32 in the fourth.
Coastal Bend led 24-20 after the opening quarter, but Panola outscored the Cougars 94-48 over those last three periods.
Smith hit three triples and was 8 of 18 from the field on her way to a team-best 24 points.
Asia Wheeler had 12 points, four boards and four assists, while Zapata had 12 points.
Panola’s Ginger Reece went 14 of 20 from long range and was 18 of 25 from the field overall to register 54 points. She also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to finish with a triple-double.
According to statmuse.com, only six players in NBA history have ever recorded a triple-double while scoring 50 points, a list that includes James Harden, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Reece also had three steals and four blocks for the Fillies.
In the March 27 game, Reece had 29 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
