PETTUS – Skyler Colvin turned in a career-best scoring performance to help fuel a Pettus victory Friday night.
The Eagles claimed their first district victory of the year with a 62-58 defeat of Three Rivers at the Eagles Nest.
“It was a much-needed victory,” said Eagle coach Oscar Vasquez. “Now we have to take care of business in the second round of district play for a chance to squeeze into the playoffs.”
Colvin poured in 29 points for the Eagles to lead the way. He also pulled down a team-best nine rebounds.
The hosts outscored TR 15-5 in the first quarter, but trailed at halftime after the Bulldogs won the second quarter 22-11.
Pettus won each of the final two periods by counts of 15-12 in the third and 20-19 in the fourth quarter.
Lee Garza and Joseph Constante both joined Colvin in double figures in the win with 12 points apiece.
Constante also pulled down eight rebounds for the Eagles.
Armando Gamez scored four points, while Matthew Carrillo had three and Elias Bridge added two.
The Eagles upped their mark to 3-16 overall and 1-5 in District 30-2A with the win.
The win snapped a nine-game losing skid for the Eagles.
Woodsboro 55, Pettus 53, OT
Woodsboro outscored Pettus by three in the final quarter to tie it, then won the extra session by a bucket to win it on Jan. 21.
Pettus held a 24-17 halftime edge, but Woodsboro chipped away in the second half, outscoring Pettus 13-9 in the third and then 12-9 in the fourth.
Woodsboro then took the overtime period 13-11.
“We missed a lot of free throws early, which kept them in it,” said Vasquez. “It was 20 missed free throws overall. That hurt us.”
Colvin poured in 18 points to lead Pettus.
Manuel Montoya joined him in double figures with 13, while Constante chipped in nine points.
Carrillo added five points.