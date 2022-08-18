If you have a single shred of sports fandom in your body and you live in the state of Texas, perhaps no other day is as anticipated as the first Monday in August.
This year, that day happened to fall on Aug. 1 and football fans across the great state rejoiced with the return of high school football.
In Bee County, Skidmore-Tynan was the first team to officially slip helmets on and take to the practice field.
Under the watch of first-year coach Heath Hohmann, the Bobcats opened practice at 5:45 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 1.
The Bobcats welcomed a total of 44 kids on the first day of practice.
Hohmann is taking over a team that went 5-4 in 2021 under Stephen Silva, who went 8-11 in his two seasons in charge of the Bobcat program.
Skidmore-Tynan made the playoffs in 2020, but finished fifth in the district standings a year ago and missed out on postseason play.
Hohmann was named Silva’s successor in March. It will be his first head coaching gig.
He was previously the offensive coordinator at Marble Falls, where he helped lead the Mustangs to nine wins and a berth in the third round of the postseason last year.
The Llano native has been an offensive coordinator in three different programs and a defensive coordinator in two different programs. His resume includes stops as an assistant at Orange Grove, Liberty Hill, Yoakum, George West, Elgin, Florence and Marble Falls.
The Bobcats dropped down to the 2A Division I this year, but their path to the playoffs got significantly more difficult because of it.
Skidmore’s district, 15-2A Division I, includes the Shiner and Refugio, which, combined, have won the past three state titles in 2A-DI. Ganado, Three Rivers and Kenedy, all perennial playoff qualifiers, are also members of the district, as is Bloomington.
The Bobcats open the season on the road Aug. 25 in Taft and open district play in Three Rivers on Sept. 23.
Pettus was the second team from the county to hit the field on the first day of August.
The Eagles kicked off their practice at 7:30 a.m. with 28 players.
Michael Enriquez is back for a seventh season in charge of the Eagle program.
The Karnes City alumnus led Pettus to 17 wins over his first three seasons, but the Eagles have won just two contests the past three years, including an 0-9 campaign last year.
Enriquez doesn’t expect a repeat of that in 2022.
The Eagles were shifted into a friendlier district in the realignment, one that no longer includes Falls City.
Instead, the Eagles’ district, 16-2A Division II, now includes Bruni, Woodsboro, Auga Dulce and Benavides.
The Eagles are picked to finish fifth by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, but with 19 starters back, including quarterback Garett Grayson, the expectation in the program is to prove the prognosticators wrong.
The Eagles are slated to open the year Aug. 26 at home against Runge at James V. Beauchamp Stadium. They open district play Oct. 14 at Benavides.
Beeville opened practice for the 2022 season at 8 a.m. on the first day of the month.
Fourth-year Trojan coach Chris Soza welcomed the largest contingent of players – 137 – he’s had since returning to Beeville.
Beeville is coming off a playoff appearance last year and has 12 starters back, including wideout Colin Gomez and fullback Trey Barefield.
The Trojans went 5-7 last season and came within a whisker of winning an area championship.
Beeville remained in District 15-4A Division I, but the makeup of the district drastically changed in the realignment. Gone are Calallen, Alice, Tuloso-Midway and Miller, and in are Rockport-Fulton, Pleasanton, La Vernia and Floresville. Calhoun remains in the district as well.
The Trojans kick off the season Aug. 26 at home against Sinton at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The district opener is Oct. 7 at Floresville.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•