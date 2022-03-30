Bee County’s contingent at the boys state powerlifting meet will consist of two Beeville Trojans.
John Contreras and Xavier Aleman both earned berths to the state meet at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division II Region V Championships on March 11 in Bishop.
Contreras won a silver medal to earn his ticket to the state competition, which will be held March 26 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
Contreras was the regional runner-up in the 123-pound weight class for the Trojans.
He posted a total weight of 1,030 pounds, finishing second to Calallen’s Alex Vela by 50 pounds.
Contreras posted a squat rep of 400 pounds, giving him sole possession of second place, a spot he never gave up after that.
He pressed 185 on the bench to move to a 585 subtotal through the first two disciplines, and finished off his day silver medal-winning performance with a 445-pound pull in the deadlift.
Vela led wire-to-wire with reps of 425, 200 and 455, respectively.
Aleman will join Contreras at the state meet thanks to his qualifying total of 1,510 pounds in the 242-pound weight class.
Aleman finished sixth in the class, but was 10 pounds clear of the qualifying number to earn a ticket to the state meet.
He opened with a 615-pound squat and followed that with a 395-pound rep in the bench press.
He booked his state meet invite with a 500-pound pull in the deadlift.
Somerset’s Isaiah Garay won the regional title with a total of 1,745 pounds, which included an 800-pound rep in the squat and a 500-pound rep in the bench press, both of which were meet bests.
Zachariah Smith missed the qualifying total by 40 pounds in the 148-pound weight class.
Smith finished fourth in the weight class, posting a total of 1,160 pounds.
He squatted 480, pressed 240 and pulled 440 in the deadlift.
Juan Garcia finished eighth for the Trojans in the 165-pound weight class. He posted a total of 1,135 pounds thanks to reps of 415 in the squat, 300 in the bench press and 420 in the deadlift.
The Trojans finished 14th as a team at the meet. Calallen won the team championship with 23 points, while Rio Hondo took second on a tiebreaker over Somerset after both totaled 20 points.
Skidmore-Tynan’s Conrad Padron posted a sixth-place finish in the 308-pound weight class for the Bobcats at the Division III meet, which was held March 12.
He finished with a total weight of 1,255 pounds for the Bobcats after scoring reps of 520 in the squat, 315 in the bench press and 420 in the deadlift.
Keegan Westmoreland finished 10th for Skidmore-Tynan in the 198-pound weight class. He squatted 490, pressed 285 and pulled 450 in the deadlift to post a 1,225-pound total.
At the Division IV meet March 11, Pettus’ Tyler Adams finished eighth in the 148-pound weight class.
He posted a total of 945 pounds for the day thanks to a 340 rep in the squat, a 230-pound press on the bench and then a 375-pound pull in the deadlift.
