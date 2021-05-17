Coastal Bend College’s baseball team moved into the championship game of the NJCAA South District West Division Championship Tournament on May 6 in a game that featured a bit of an ironic start.
The team from Beeville and Bee County saw its semifinal contest delayed by nearly two hours by a swarm of bees that had set up shop just outside of the dugout at Graham Field in Plano.
After a beekeeper was able to successfully relocate the swarm, the Cougars claimed a 10-6 victory over Brookhaven to move into the championship game.
Coastal Bend (24-28) jumped in front 4-0 early in the game thanks to a grand slam from Isaiah Aguilar.
Brookhaven scored the next six runs, though, taking a 6-4 lead through three innings.
Coastal Bend tied the game at 6-6 in the sixth with a pair of RBI singles by Aguilar and Ryan Davenport.
Then, in the seventh, CBC went in front for good when Eric Martinez hit a two-run home run to make it 8-6. Martinez then scored on an RBI single by JB Trees to make it 9-6.
In the eighth, Zach Seigrist hit an RBI single to right to push the Cougar lead back to four.
Hudson Oliver picked up the victory on the bump for CBC. He threw six innings, gave up just three hits and stuck out eight.
CBC 3, North Lake 2
The Cougars opened play in the tournament with a come-from-behind win over North Lake.
North Lake grabbed a 2-0 lead and held it through seven, before Bret Copeland hit a solo home run to cut that lead in half in the bottom of the eighth.
Later that same inning, Ruben Sepulveda erased North Lake’s lead altogether with a two-run bomb to right that provided the tying and winning runs for the Cougars.
Preston Allen picked up the victory on the bump. In a six-inning outing, he scattered just four hits and struck out 10 for the Cougars.
CBC finishes regular season with split
The Cougars closed out the regular season by splitting with Galveston on May 2.
They won the first game of the double dip 17-7, but fell 13-9 in the nightcap.
Nate Medina went 2 for 3 and drove in six runs for the Cougars in Game 1, while Sepulveda was 2 for 2 with five RBIs.
Seigrist and Garrett Whitaker both drove in two runs and hit home runs for the only hits of the game.
The win went to AC Jones alumnus Justin Gomez in relief. He gave up four runs on three hits in two innings of work to move to 3-1 on the year.
In the nightcap, Davenport drove in four runs and Seigrist drove in three, but it wasn’t enough.
Cade Holyfield took the loss on the bump. He allowed two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.
