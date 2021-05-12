Coastal Bend College’s baseball team earned two more victories over the Schreiner University junior varsity team on Monday, April 26, completing a season sweep of the Mountaineers.
The visiting Cougars won 11-0 in the first game of the doubleheader in Kerrville, then claimed an 8-1 victory in the second game.
In Game 1, Coastal Bend scored at least one run in each of the first five innings en route to the win.
The Cougars (19-27, 8-18 Region XIV) posted two in the first, one in the second and third innings, two in the fourth and then five in the fifth.
Ryan Davenport hit two doubles as part of a 3-for-4 performance at the plate for the Cougar offense. He drove in a run and scored three times.
Kane Mendieta went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, while Ruben Sepulveda was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Zach Seigrist was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
JB Trees hit a double and scored three times. He reached on walks three times in the game.
Ky Zarate got the win in relief. He allowed three runs on three hits in one inning of work.
In the second game, CBC’s four-run third inning helped fuel the victory.
The Cougars also added two runs in both the fourth and sixth innings.
Wilson led the Cougar offense, going 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Garrett Whitaker was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs. Bret Copeland was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Grant Johnson and Kaiden Beaty both drove in runs as well.
The win went to Javy Rios in relief. He gave up one run and one hit in his only inning of work.
Blinn sweeps DH
The Blinn Buccaneers swept both ends of a doubleheader from Coastal Bend in Brenham April 24.
The Bucs won the first game 1-0, scoring the game’s only run in the second inning.
Seigrist hit two singles to account for half of CBC’s four hits. Nate Medina added a double, and Mendieta hit a single.
JJ Sanchez took the loss after giving up a run on three hits, striking out two and walking seven in six innings.
In the second game, Blinn erased a 1-0 CBC lead with four in the third on its way to a 9-1 victory.
After the four-run third, Blinn scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Three of CBC’s five hits were doubles with Davenport, Seigrist and Ruben Sepulveda each hitting one. Seigrist also had a single and was the lone Cougar with multiple hits.
Sepulveda took the loss. He gave up six runs on seven hits over four innings of work.
