Coastal Bend College’s baseball team added to its trophy case May 7 with a victory in the championship game of the NJCAA Division III South District West Division Tournament.
The Cougars knocked off nationally-ranked Brookhaven 9-3 at Graham Field on the campus of Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano.
The victory gave the Cougars their first postseason tournament championship in program history and won them a spot in the district championship.
Coastal Bend was set to face the Tyler Apaches, who won the east division crown, in a best-of-three series April 14-16 in Tyler.
The winner of the series advances to the NJCAA Division III World Series, which begins later this month at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Coastal Bend scored first and never trailed in its win over Brookhaven on May 7.
The Cougars got on the board in the first with an RBI groundout that plated JB Trees.
In the second, Trees hit a two-run double to left to make it 3-0 and then scored when Ruben Sepulveda got caught in a rundown between first and second.
In the third, Eric Martinez scored on a double-steal to push the Cougar lead to 5-0.
Coastal Bend broke it open in the fifth with a four-spot. Kane Mendietta hit an RBI single; Garrett Whitaker drove home a run with a bases-loaded hit batsman, and Bret Copeland pushed across two more with a single into center to make it 9-1.
Brookhaven got runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but A.C. Jones alumnus Justin Gomez held the Bears in check after that to finish off the victory.
Gomez got credit for the victory, improving to 4-1 on the year.
He surrendered just two runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked one in six innings of relief work.
Cobe Reeves worked the first three innings, allowing a run on one hit and walking five.
At the dish, Martinez went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs to lead the Cougars.
Seven other Cougars had one hit apiece, including Trees, who drove in two runs and scored twice.
Copeland had two RBIs and scored a run.
The Cougars are now 25-28 on the season.
