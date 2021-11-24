The Coastal Bend College men’s basketball team dropped its first four games of the season over a six-day stretch.
The Cougars fell to Strength ‘N Motion in the season opener, lost to the Our Lady of the Lake junior varsity team the next day, then fell to both New Mexico Junior College and Clarendon at the Thunderbird Classic in Hobbs, New Mexico.
The Cougars lost 91-89 in overtime to Strength ‘N Motion Nov. 1. They led 44-40 at halftime, but SNM rallied to tie the game by outscoring the Cougars 43-39 in the second half.
The visitors then outscored CBC 8-6 in the extra stanza.
Robert Gil led a quartet of Cougars in double figures with 20 points, a performance that included four triples. He also had eight rebounds and three assists.
Lonzo Rand added 19 points to go with two boards and two assists, while Faybeyon Shelton scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds. Jaylen Williams added 12 points and two steals.
Robert Chapman came off the bench to scored seven points and tie Gil for the team lead in rebounds with eight.
The OLLU JV team held off CBC 97-90 on Nov. 2. The Saints outscored CBC 47-32 in the first half before the Cougars won the second half 58-50.
Gil again led CBC with 25 points to go with four boards and three assists.
Kendrick Christian scored 13 points off the bench, while Antonio Halliburton added 12 points.
Chapman had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also added four assists and three steals.
Ugochuckwu Ejiofor scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds.
In Hobbs, NMJC beat the Cougars 83-67 on Nov. 6 and Clarendon knocked off the Cougars 81-75 on Nov. 7.
Gill had 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals to lead CBC against NMJC.
Halliburton chipped in 15 points, while Chapman had 14 to go with three boards. Williams added 10 points.
Against Clarendon, Chapman led in both points and rebounds for the Cougars, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to post a double-double.
Gill poured in 17 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists, while Ejiofor had 10 points and five boards and Halliburton had 10 points and five assists.
