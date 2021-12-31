The Paris Dragons pulled away in the second half to beat the Coastal Bend men’s basketball team Dec. 11.
Paris outscored the Cougars 40-21 in the second half to build on their one-point halftime edge in a 71-51 victory.
Jaylen Williams paced Coastal Bend in the loss, hitting five triples on his way to scoring 16 points.
Lonzo Rand joined him in double figures with 12 points to go with two boards and two steals.
Kentraevious Johnson and Antonio Halliburton both scored five points in the loss.
The Cougars fell to 3-9 overall and 1-3 in Region XIV play with the loss.
