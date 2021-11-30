Coastal Bend College’s men’s basketball team got its first win of the year Nov. 10 at home over Temple College.
The Cougars had five players in double figures on their way to an 88-85 win at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Coastal Bend led 79-69 with 2 1/2 minutes left, but Temple rallied to get within 85-84 with less than 30 seconds left.
The Cougars thrice split pairs at the line down the stretch, which was enough to hang on for the win.
Ugochuckwu Ejiofor posted a double-double to lead CBC to the victory. The big man went 8 of 10 from the field on his way to 18 points and also pulled down 15 rebounds.
Robert Gil poured in 15 points to go with six assists, while Ka’von Moore added 14 points and four rebounds. Antonio Halliburton was also in double figures with 13 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Faybeyon Shelton came off the bench to add 10 points and grab four rebounds.
Robert Chapman chipped in nine points.
Weatherford 77, CBC 70
The Cougars fell to 1-5 on the year with a road loss in Weatherford.
Coastal Bend led 37-34 at halftime, but Weatherford outscored the Cougars 43-33 in the second half to pick up the win.
Gil hit five triples on his way to scoring a game-best 29 points. He also had five assists and three rebounds.
Halliburton added 10 points, three boards and two assists.
Ejiofor led the team in rebounding with seven. He scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting.
Moore and Jaylen Williams each had nine points.
Williams added four assists and two steals.
