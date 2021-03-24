Powered by double-digit performances from four starters, the Coastal Bend men’s basketball team knocked off Blinn at home March 6.
The Cougars rallied from down four with less than three minutes left to beat the Buccaneers 87-84 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
With 2:53 left, Blinn led 78-74, but a quick 5-1 run by the Cougars, which was highlighted by a Lonzo Rand 3-pointer, forged a 79-all tie.
On its next possession, CBC took the lead when D’Andre Barrett knifed through the Buc defense for a layup to make it 81-79.
CBC then took a four-point lead of its own when, following a block by Caleb Elsey on the Blinn end, Ka’von Moore hit two free throws to put the Cougars up 83-79.
The two teams traded buckets on their next possessions before Blinn made it 85-82 with a free throw with 16.4 seconds left.
CBC, which had missed two free throws before the made freebie by Blinn, missed two more free throws, giving Blinn the ball back with a dozen seconds left.
The Bucs missed an open look at a game-tying trey, but Calvin Carpenter got the rebound for the Bucs and was fouled attempting a 3 from the other wing.
Carpenter made the first two free throws, but CBC coach Marcus Thompson called a timeout before the third.
That served to rattle Carpenter, who missed the what would have been the game-tying free throw.
Elsey grabbed the rebound and, after being fouled, drilled his only free throws of the night to polish off the victory.
Rand finished with 27 points to lead all scorers. He hit 5 of 9 from long range on the night, part of CBC’s 13-of-33 performance from beyond the arc on the night.
Barrett also reached the 20-point plateau, scoring 20 on 8-of-15 shooting, which included a 4-for-10 clip from long range.
He also grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds to go with five assists and two steals.
Elsey finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while Antonio Halliburton scored 10 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists.
Moore scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds.
Off the bench, Elijah Lee scored six points and grabbed four boards, while Marcus Stephens had four points and four rebounds.
CBC 87, Jacksonville 79
The Cougars picked up their second straight win March 8 with a road win over Jacksonville.
The Cougars outscored the Jags 44-31 in the first half to build their lead and then held off the hosts in the second half.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
Bossier Parish 93, CBC 65
Rand scored a team-high 14 points for CBC, but the Cougars fell on the road to Bossier Parish.
Barrett joined Rand in double figures with 10 points to go with five rebounds.
Elsey and Halliburton scored eight points apiece. Elsey added five boards, while Halliburton chipped four rebounds and four assists.
Kentraevious Johnson came off the bench to score seven points.
Coastal Bend fell to 3-8 both overall and in Region XIV play with the loss.
