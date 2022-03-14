Coastal Bend College’s men’s basketball team was knocked out of the Region XIV tournament in the first round by Paris on the first day of March.
The No. 6 Dragons knocked off the 11th-seeded Cougars 80-62 in the opening round of the tournament in Jacksonville.
The Cougars finished the season 9-20 overall with the loss.
Paris raced out to a 21-point lead in the first half and never looked back. The Dragons led 48-27 at halftime before CBC won the second half 35-32.
The Dragons were white-hot from the field, shooting 61.2% (30 of 49) for the game. That clip included an 8-for-15 performance from long range.
Coastal Bend, however, shot 35.8% from the field, making 24 of 67 attempts. The Cougars were 26.7% from beyond the arc, going 8 for 30.
Lonzo Rand was the lone Cougar starter in double figures with 10 points to go with four rebounds and two assists.
Robert Chapman came off the bench to lead CBC in scoring with 16 points, a performance that saw him go 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Kentraevious Johnson also scored in double figures with 12 on the night.
Robert Gil led CBC in rebounding with six.
CBC 94, Jacksonville 92, OT
Coastal Bend closed out the regular season with an overtime victory over Jacksonville at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center Feb. 26.
CBC outscored the Jags 14-12 in the extra period to get the win.
Jaylen Williams led Coastal Bend with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting. He also had six assists and four rebounds.
Chapman came off the bench to pour in 20 points and grab four rebounds.
Starters Faybeyon Shelton, Rand and Gil also scored in double figures in the win. Shelton had 13 points, Rand contributed 12 points and five rebounds, and Gill posted 11 points, five boards and five assists.
It was the Cougars’ fifth win in eight games during the month of February.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•