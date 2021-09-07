Coastal Bend College’s men’s soccer team opened the 2021 season Aug. 20 with a tie.
The Cougars played to a 3-3 deadlock with Richland, the No. 1-ranked NJCAA Division III team in the nation and the three-time defending national champions.
Coastal Bend, which entered the 2021 campaign ranked fifth in the preseason NJCAA Division I United Soccer Coaches poll, scored the first three goals of the contest before the Thunderducks rallied to forge the tie.
Owen Thomas put CBC on top in the fifth minute off an assist from Abraham Lopez. In the 15th minute, Hilal Khan made it 2-0 in favor of the Cougars when he converted a feed from Andre Applewhaite.
Thomas then added his second goal of the contest in the 25th minute to make it 3-0 with Thomas Williams getting the assist.
Richland answered with a pair of goals before halftime to make it 3-2, scoring in the 29th and the 41st minutes on goals from Diby Ulrich and Byron Aguilar.
The Thunderducks got the equalizer in the 55th minute when Lorenzo Boselli scored.
The two teams then played a pair of scoreless overtime periods.
In net for Coastal Bend, Jorge Ortega made 13 saves on the 16 shots he faced from Richland.
