BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid and got its first Region XIV win of the season Saturday with an upset win over a nationally-ranked squad.
The Cougars won each half by three points to beat Panola, which was ranked 14th at the time, 86-80 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Coastal Bend led 39-36 at halftime and outscored the visitors 47-44 in the second half to get the win.
The Cougars were stellar from beyond the arc and even better at the free-throw line.
They made 10 of their 24 attempts from long range, a 41.7 percent clip, and converted 16 of 19 at the charity stripe (84.2 percent).
Two Cougars posted double-doubles and two others reached double figures in the scoring column in the win.
Elijah Moleon came off the bench to lead the team in scoring while producing one of those double-doubles. He was 10 of 16 from the field for the game on his way to 21 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds, including six offensive boards.
Eric Conner had the other double-double for the Cougars. He hit 5 of 7 from the field, including 4 of 4 from long range, to tally 14 points and grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds in the win.
Lance-Amir Paul racked up 16 points to go with seven assists, six rebounds and two steals, while Emmanuel White had 14 points go with four rebounds and four assists.
Kendrick Christian came off the bench to add eight points, three rebounds and three assists.
Coastal Bend upped its mark to 7-10 overall and 1-6 in region play with the victory.
Tyler 89, CBC 80
The visiting Apaches pulled away in the second half to beat Coastal Bend in Beeville Jan. 6.
Tyler led by two at half, 44-42, before outscoring the Cougars 45-38 in the second half.
Moleon had a team-best 27 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field. He also had five rebounds and four blocks.
White added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Conner scored 11 points to go with six rebounds and three assists.
Paul chipped in 10 points, five assists and three rebounds.
Bossier Parish 73, CBC 68
Bossier Parish held off the Cougars in Louisiana last Wednesday.
The Cavaliers won the first half 29-27 and the second half 44-41.
White led Coastal Bend in scoring with 19 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.
Paul added 15 points, seven boards and four assists. Donovan Deal contributed eight points and seven rebounds, while Conner posted seven points and eight rebounds.