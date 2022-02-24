The Coastal Bend College men’s basketball team scored a two-point road victory over Victoria on Feb. 16, 77-75.
Coastal Bend won each half by one point to claim the win, which pushed the team’s record to 7-17 overall and 5-10 in Region XIV play.
Lonzo Rand led three Cougars in double figures with 19 points to go with five boards and four assists.
Faybeyon Shelton added 15 points and six rebounds, while Robert Chapman poured in 13 points. Jaylen Williams and Robert Gil both had seven points.
Women’s basketball
Coastal Bend’s women’s basketball snapped its 15-game losing skid with a 79-69 win over Jacksonville at home Feb. 12.
The Cougars got 25 points from Ari Gallardo and 24 from Leslie Martinez en route to the win. Combined, the two hit 12 3-pointers on the afternoon.
Asia Wheeler added nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Savanna Smith had nine points and seven rebounds.
Coastal Bend fell to Kilgore on the road Feb. 16, 88-54.
Smith led the team with 22 points, while Gallardo hit all four of her tries from long range on her way to scoring 17 points.
Jasonnia Burleson added five points and five rebounds.
The Cougars fell to 3-23 overall and 1-14 in region play with the loss.
Baseball
The Cougar baseball team beat Panola on the road, then split a home doubleheader with the St. Edward’s junior varsity team four days later.
The Cougars beat Panola 6-2 in Carthage, using a three-run third to move in front for good.
Selvin Anderson hit a home run and was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead CBC.
Damian Rodriguez also drove in two runs and had two hits for the Cougars.
Four other Cougars had two hits apiece as well.
Preston Allen picked up the win, giving up two runs on seven hits in six innings. Logan Henderson earned the save in long relief, pitching three scoreless innings after coming on for Allen.
Coastal Bend then split with St. Edward’s, losing the first game 13-7 and winning the second game 9-7 at Joe Hunter Field.
In Game 1, Ryan Davenport led the Cougars with three RBIs while going 2 for 3 at the dish. Ben Hovda hit a two-run dinger for his only hit of the game.
Nicolas Hernandez took the loss. He gave up five runs and four hits in two innings.
In Game 2, CBC overcame a five-run outburst by St. Ed’s in the first by scoring seven times over the final four innings.
Anderson and Zach Seigrist both had two RBIs and two hits. Five other Cougars drove in a one run apiece.
Marco Martinez got the victory after just one inning of work, and Isaiah Rodriguez earned the save.
The Cougars are now 3-3 on the year.
Softball
Midland College handed the Cougar softball team three losses in four games in Midland Feb. 11-12.
Coastal Bend’s lone win came in the second game of the four-game set, 11-3.
In that game, Katelynn Torres drove in four runs and was 3 for 3 at the dish. Harley Escamilla added three hits and two RBIs, while Grace Martinez drove in two runs.
Ariana Alcarez had three hits and scored three times.
Tessa Ramirez got the win. She pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on 10 hits and striking out seven.
In Game 1, Midland scored six in the first and 10 in the fourth on the way to a 19-3 win in five innings.
Escamilla drove in two runs for the Cougars and Makayla Wesley hit a solo home run.
Emma Horner took the loss in the circle.
In Game 3, Midland’s five-run first fueled a 14-2 Chaparral win.
Yadira Lopez had CBC’s lone RBI.
Nessa Poncio took the loss for the Cougars.
In the finale of the series, the Chaps scored at least twice three times on the way to a 10-5 win.
Alivia Mata-Alamillo hit a two-run dinger as part of her 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
Ramirez was hit with the loss for CBC.