JACKSONVILLE – The Coastal Bend men’s soccer team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville last Friday.
The Cougars again beat the Jaguars by one goal, 2-1, to complete the sweep and get their fifth win of the season.
Jacksonville got on the board first in the contest, scoring in the eighth minute to go ahead 1-0.
It took Coastal Bend just two minutes to get the equalizer with Ryan Napier turning a feed from Ryan Lewis into the game-tying goal in the 10th minute.
Lewis got the assist on the game winner as well, feeding Gabriel Campora in the 62nd minute that gave the Cougars the 2-1 advantage.
Lewis Tyler stopped eight of the nine shots he faced in going the distance in net for the Cougars.
The next day, the Cougars were blanked by the Tyler Apaches, who sit atop the Region XIV standings and are ranked 10th in this week’s NJCAA Division I national poll.
The Apaches scored once in the first half and twice in the second half on their way to the 3-0 victory over the Cougars.
Tyler went the full 90 in net for CBC and made 10 saves on the 13 shots he face.
The Cougars managed just one shot on goal in the loss with Apache goalie Carl Koester stopping a shot from Campora.
The loss dropped Coastal Bend to 5-6 overall and in region play.
With three matches remaining in the season, the Cougars are currently tied for fourth in the region standings with Angelina.
Tyler leads the region at 10-1 with Northeast Texas sitting second at 9-2 and Blinn taking up the third spot with an 8-3 mark.