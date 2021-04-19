Two separate trips to Waco have resulted in a pair of wins for the Coastal Bend College men’s soccer team to start the 2021 campaign.
The Cougars beat Northeast Texas 3-1 on April 2 for their first win of the season, then routed Paris 8-0 four days later.
The Cougars (2-0-1) scored three times in the opening half to beat Northeast Texas.
Charlie Ward converted a feed from Caio Oliveria into CBC’s first goal in the 10th minute, then Ward fed Harry Garbutt for their side’s second goal in the 13th to make it 2-0.
Garbutt pushed CBC’s lead to 3-0 in the 18th minute when he scored off an assist from Thomas Williams.
Northeast Texas got its lone goal in the 65th minute.
Harry Scott got the win in net for the Cougars. In 87 minutes in net, he allowed one goal and made seven saves.
On April 6, CBC hammered the back of the net to the tune of eight goals in a victory over Paris.
The Cougars converted six times in the opening half.
Ryan Lewis started scoring in the first minute off an assist from Gabriel Campora.
After that, it was the “Gabriel Campora Show” with the sophomore forward from Saltillo, Mexico, scoring four of his side’s next five goals.
In the seventh, he converted off a feed from Lewis.
Then, in the 28th, Oliveira fed Campora to make it 3-0.
Two minutes later, in the 30th, Campora made it a hat trick by scoring off a feed from Nahuel Suarez.
In the 36th minute, Campora scored for a fourth time, converting a feed from James Wilson.
Sandwiched between Campora’s third and fourth goals was a goal from Owen Thomas in the 33rd off an assist from Suarez.
In the second half, CBC added two more goals.
Thomas Williams scored in the 55th with Ajani Leslie getting the assists, and Charlie Din scored in the 84th with Ross Murphy getting the assist.
Alex Coreas kept a clean sheet for all 90 to get the win for the Cougars. He stopped all five of the shots he faced from the Dragons.
CBC 1, San Antonio Surf 1
In the season opener, Coastal Bend posted a draw against the San Antonio Surf, a club team from the Alamo City.
Campora scored late in the first half for CBC’s lone goal. Ofentse Diale got the assist on the goal, which came in the 44th minute.
Surf got the equalizer in the 80th minute.
