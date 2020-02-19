CISCO – The Coastal Bend softball team scored in the double digits in each of its first four games, winning each of them for a 4-0 start to the 2020 season.
The Cougars beat Cisco and Frank Phillips on both days of the tournament hosted by Cisco.
They opened the year with an 11-9 win over Cisco on Feb. 7.
CBC scored seven runs over the final two innings to come from behind for the win.
Avery Hearn hit a pair of dingers and was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cougar offense.
Harley Escamilla went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs, while Lauryn Hernandez was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Brooklyn Balderas also had two hits and an RBI. Destiny Escamilla added a solo dinger for the Cougars.
Amanda Aguirre earned the win in relief in the circle. She allowed six runs on nine hits and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.
Coastal Bend followed that with a 12-0 five-inning shutout of Frank Phillips later that same day.
The Cougars scored nine runs in the third inning to pull away from the Lady Plainsmen.
Hernandez was the star at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a home run and two doubles. She had five RBIs and scored twice.
D. Escamilla was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Hearn hit a two-run blast for her only hit of the game.
In the circle, Carla Arellano got her first career win, tossing a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts.
The next day, the Cougars opened with a 10-9 victory over Cisco.
CBC scored a run in each of the first five innings, including four in the fourth, to beat the host Lady Wranglers.
Hernandez hit a pair of home runs to fuel the win. She went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
D. Escamilla and Vanessa Garces both recorded three hits, while Hearn, Delisa Enriquez and Britney Garcia had two hits apiece.
Arellano got credit for the win in relief. She allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out six in four innings.
The Cougars closed out the road trip with a 15-4 romp over Frank Phillips.
CBC led 5-0 after two innings and 8-3 after five before exploding for seven runs in the seventh.
Enriquez led the Cougar offense by going 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs.
She hit one of CBC’s three home runs as part of her four-hit performance.
Balderas and Hearn also hit dingers for the Cougars.
Hearn finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs, while Balderas was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.
Amanda Aguirre picked up the win in the circle. She gave up two unearned runs on three hits and struck out four.