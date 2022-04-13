Coastal Bend College’s softball team split a pair with the nationally-ranked San Jacinto Coyotes March 30 in Beeville.
The Cougars won the first game of the doubleheader at Cougar Field 2-1 before San Jacinto, which was ranked 17th in last week’s NJCAA national softball poll, claimed a 9-1 victory in the second game.
Coastal Bend had just five hits in the first game of the double dip, but had enough to pick up the win, scoring twice in the second.
Ashley Patterson drove in both of CBC’s runs with her two-run triple in the second.
Four other Cougars had one hit apiece, including Katelynn Torres, who hit a double.
Torres and Harley Escamilla scored on the Cougars’ runs on Patterson’s hit.
Tessa Ramirez was the winning pitcher. She limited the Coyotes to just five hits and allowed only one unearned run. She struck out six and walked two in her seven innings in the circle.
The win was CBC’s sixth in eight games.
In the second game, San Jac grabbed the lead in the first inning and added runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 3-0 lead.
CBC got its lone run in the bottom of the fifth when Patterson drove home Makayla Wesley with an RBI double.
San Jac then scored six times in the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Haley Smith was hit with the loss. She gave up nine runs on 13 hits in five innings of work.
Juliana Dominguez went 2 for 3 with a double and a single, while Wesley and Patterson were both 1 for 2 in the game.
The Cougars are now 13-18 overall and 6-3 in Region XIV play.
Cougars split with Angelina
Coastal Bend split its doubleheader with Angelina on the road March 26.
The Cougars won 3-0 in the first game, scoring runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Alana Benitez drove in two runs and was 2 for 4 with two doubles in the game, while Dominguez and Yadira Lopez both had two hits.
Kayla Monjares drove home CBC’s other run and finished 1 for 3.
Escamilla and Patterson both had one hit and scored once.
Ramirez scattered five hits in a complete-game shutout to get the win. She struck out three and walked two.
In the second game, the Roadrunners struck for two runs in each of the first three innings to run away with it. They also scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth.
Coastal Bend’s lone run came in the top of the third with Patterson crossing.
Patterson and Lopez both had two hits for the Cougars. Benitez and Torres each had one hit.
Nessa Poncio took the loss. She gave up three runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•