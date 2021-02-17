Coastal Bend’s softball team traded wins and losses in its first four games of the season at the Alamo City JUCO Showcase in San Antonio on Jan. 29-30.
The Cougars lost to Trinity Valley before beating Northeast Texas on the first day of the tournament, then lost to Butler (Kansas) before finishing with a win over Southern Arkansas University Tech on the second day.
Trinity Valley beat the Cougars 9-0 in the opener Jan. 29.
No individual statistics were available at press time from the game.
Coastal Bend (2-2) bounced back with a 14-8 win over Northeast Texas later that same day.
Alexia Hernandez went 4 for 4 and scored twice to lead the Cougar offense.
Delisa Enriquez hit a home run and was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Harley Escamilla hit a three-run home run for her only hit of the game.
Grace Martinez also drove in two runs for CBC.
Tessa Ramirez got the win in the circle. She gave up eight runs, all unearned, and allowed 10 hits.
The next day, Butler knocked off the Cougars 7-6, fending off a rally that saw CBC score five times in the bottom of the seventh.
The Cougars had just four hits in the contest with Enriquez, Hernandez, Escamilla and Katelynn Torres each recording one.
Isabella Gutierrez took the loss. She gave up two runs in three innings of work.
The Cougars finished the tournament with a 10-7 win over SAU Tech.
Coastal Bend led 6-2 before falling behind 7-6, but scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.
No individual statistics from the game were available at press time.
