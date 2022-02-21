Coastal Bend College’s softball team opened its 2022 season by going 1-3 in its own tournament in Beeville Jan. 28-29.
The Cougars beat Cisco 9-1 in five innings Jan. 28 for their first win of the season.
Emma Horner picked up the win in the circle for the Cougars. She allowed a run on four hits, struck out three and walked two in five innings in the circle.
CBC scored at least one run in every inning, including two in the second and fourth innings and three in the fifth inning to win in walk-off fashion.
Makayla Wesley hit a three-run home run for her only hit of the game.
Katelynn Torres went 2 for 3 and scored three times, while Yadira Lopez was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Elia Palomo was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Giselle Valdez also had an RBI for the Cougars.
The Cougars fell 12-3 in five innings against Midland Jan. 28.
Midland broke a 2-2 tie by scoring three times in the second inning on its way to the win.
Tessa Ramirez took the loss in the circle. She gave up six runs on 10 hits in three innings.
No offensive stats for the Cougars were available at press time.
The Cougars lost to Cisco 8-1 and Midland 8-7 on Jan. 29.
In the loss to Cisco, Wesley drove home CBC’s lone run with an RBI double.
In the loss to Midland, CBC led 7-5 through six, but gave up three runs in the top of the seventh to lose.
Torres drove in three runs while going 2 for 5 at the plate. Wesley, Valdeze, Clarissa Morales and Alivia Mata-Alamillo each had RBIs.
Ashley Patterson went 3 for 4 and scored twice.
Ramirez took the loss in relief. She gave up three runs on three hits in three innings.
