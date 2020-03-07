SEGUIN – The Coastal Bend softball team ran its win streak to seven straight before dropping its next two games at a tournament in Seguin over Valentine’s Day weekend.
The Cougars beat Alvin, Laredo and Ranger in their first three games at the tournament but lost to Temple and Laredo in their next two contests at The Fields at Huber Ranch.
The Cougars are now 7-2 on the year.
CBC 11, Alvin 6
The Cougars went in front in the second with five runs and never trailed again in beating the Lady Dolphins on Feb. 14.
Avery Hearn went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, a performance that included the team’s only home run.
Lauryn Hernandez was 1 for 3 with three RBIs, while Brooklyn Balderas was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
Aileen Campos earned the victory in relief. She allowed three runs on two hits in two innings.
CBC 7, Laredo 5
The Cougars scored four runs over the fifth and sixth innings to beat Laredo on Feb. 14.
Madysen Parker hit a home run and went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Cougar offense.
Destiny Escamilla also drove in two runs, while Campos went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Balderas was 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored twice.
Kassandra Cardenas picked up the win in relief. She threw scoreless innings and allowed just one hit after coming on for Carla Arellano.
CBC 5, Ranger 4
The Cougars again rallied from behind for a win over Ranger on Feb. 15, scoring three times in the sixth to erase a 4-2 deficit.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
Temple 3, CBC 2
Temple scored runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to beat the Cougars on Feb. 15.
Harley Escamilla and Jayla Gaines each drove in a run for the Cougars. Delisa Enriquez and Felicity Alamillo each went 2 for 3.
Amanda Aguirre took the loss. She gave up three runs on five hits and struck out seven.
Laredo 9, CBC 8
The Palominos scored twice in the eighth inning to beat the Cougars on Feb. 15.
Campos hit her first collegiate home run and was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the loss.
Enriquez, Kylie Sendejo, Brianna McKeel and Myla Longoria each recorded RBIs.
Aguirre again took the loss. She gave up two unearned runs on two hits in 3 1/3 innings of relief work.