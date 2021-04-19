The Coastal Bend softball team split doubleheaders with both Blinn and the Concordia University junior varsity team.
The Cougars won the first game of each doubleheader before dropping the second game.
They won 2-0 over Blinn before falling 13-3 to the Bucs on March 31. On April 6, they won 6-1 in Game 1 against Concordia before falling 4-0 in the second game.
Coastal Bend is now 7-10 overall on the season and 4-4 in Region XIV play.
CBC 2, Blinn 0
The Cougars scored the game’s only runs in the first inning to beat Blinn in Game 1.
Brooklyn Balderas went 3 for 3 and scored a run to lead the Cougars.
Lauryn Hernandez was 2 for 3 and drove in a run. Yadira Lopez also drove in a run for CBC.
Carla Arellano threw a five-hit shutout to get the win for CBC. She struck out four.
Blinn 13, CBC 3
Blinn’s six-run performance in the third helped the Bucs win Game 2 of the doubleheader.
Hernandez, Lopez, Alexia Hernandez and Grace Martinez each recorded two hits for the Cougars.
Lopez and Kylie Sendejo drove in runs.
L. Hernandez scored twice, and Balderas scored once.
The loss went to Tessa Ramirez. She allowed 13 runs on 19 hits in six innings.
CBC 6, Concordia JV 1
Coastal Bend broke a 1-1 tie by scoring three times in the fourth on the way to a Game 1 win.
Sendejo and Destiny Escamilla both recorded three hits, while L. Hernandez, Lopez and Delisa Enriquez had two hits apiece.
Balderas drove in two runs, while Sendejo, Enriquez, Escamilla and Harley Escamilla had one RBI apiece.
Six different Cougars scored once.
Kassandra Cardenas earned the win in relief. She threw three scoreless innings and scattered four hits.
Concordia 4, CBC 0
Concordia got all it needed in the first inning on the way to a shutout win.
Gabby Salazar, A. Hernandez and Selin Syma each had one hit for the Cougars.
The loss went to Ramirez, who allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in two innings.
