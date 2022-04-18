Coastal Bend College’s softball team earned its fourth Region XIV series split in a row on April 6.
The Cougars won the first game over Blinn 2-1, but lost the nightcap to the Lady Buccaneers, 14-6.
Coastal Bend moved to 15-20 overall and 8-5 in region play with the split.
In the first game, Blinn banged out 10 hits, but Cougar pitcher Tessa Ramirez limited the Bucs to just one run to seal the win.
Ramirez earned the win in the circle. She struck out nine and walked just one in a complete game.
Alana Benitez and Yadira Lopez led the Cougar offense. They both hit solo home runs and went 1 for 3 with one RBI and a run scored.
Makayla Wesley, Katelynn Torres and Grace Martinez each hit singles.
Blinn responded in the second game. The Bucs grabbed the lead in the first with a run, then made it 7-0 in their half of the fourth.
CBC matched Blinn’s output in the fourth with six runs of its own, but Blinn pushed across seven in the top of the fifth to secure the win.
Lopez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Ashley Patterson was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run. Martinez had a hit and drove in a run, while Ariana Alcarez had one hit and one run scored.
Wesley went 2 for 3 with two singles.
Emma Horner took the loss. She gave up seven runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings in the circle.
Cougars split with Alvin
The Cougars took the first game of a doubleheader against Alvin, but fell in the second game to the Dolphins.
In the first game, CBC broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fifth to go in front for good. The Cougars added runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to take a 7-1 win.
Juliana Dominguez and Harley Escamilla led the Cougar offense with the former going 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and the latter going 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Patterson was 3 for 4 and scored twice, while Clarissa Morales had two hits and an RBI.
Benitez was 1 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Lopez had two hits, drove in a run and scored once.
Ramirez earned the win in the circle. She allowed one run on six hits and struck out five in seven innings.
Alvin won the second game of the double dip, 11-6.
The Dolphins scored four times in the bottom of the second and four more times in the bottom of the third en route to the win.
Dominguez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while Benitez was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Wesley also drove in two runs while going 1 for 4.
Lopez was 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Morales scored twice for the Cougars.
Isabella Gutierrez took the loss. She gave up eight runs – all unearned – on seven hits in three innings of work.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•