The Coastal Bend College softball team were swept in back-to-back Region XIV doubleheaders on April 23 and 27.
The four losses dropped the Cougars to 17-26 overall and 10-11 in region play.
Angelina 4, CBC 2
Angelina won the first game of an April 23 doubleheader in Beeville thanks to a pair of sixth-inning runs that broke a 2-2 tie.
Ashley Patterson had CBC’s only RBI of the game. Juliana Dominguez, Yadira Lopez and Kayla Martinez each had one hit in the loss.
Tessa Ramirez shouldered the loss. She gave up four runs on seven hits and struck out 10 in seven innings.
Angelina 9, CBC 0
Angelina completed the sweep with a shutout win in six innings.
Dominguez hit a double and Alivia Mata-Alamillo hit a single for CBC’s only two hits in the loss.
Isabella Gutierrez took the loss. She gave up five runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings.
San Jacinto 8, CBC 0
San Jac blanked the Cougars in five in Game 1 of a doubleheader on April 27 in Houston in walk-off fashion.
Lopez hit a single for CBC’s lone hit.
Ramirez took the loss. She gave up eight runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.
San Jacinto 10, CBC 1
The Coyotes completed the sweep with another five-inning victory.
Grace Martinez drove in Coastal Bend’s only run in the second inning. Emma Horner scored the lone run.
Martinez, Lopez, Horner, Katelynn Torres and Ariana Alcarez each hit singles.
Gutierrez was dealt the loss. She allowed nine runs on 13 hits in three innings.
