CORSICANA – The Coastal Bend softball team ran into a buzzsaw to open its spring break slate, dropping both ends of a doubleheader to Navarro.
The Lady Dogs claimed a 3-2 victory in the first game of the set, then beat the Cougars 9-1 in five innings in the second game.
The losses dropped the Cougars to 13-6 overall.
In the first game, CBC scored twice in the fourth inning to tie the game, but Navarro got the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
Kylie Sendejo had the only RBI for the Cougars in the loss. She also scored the team’s second run.
Felicity Alamillo scored the team’s other run.
Five different Cougars had one hit apiece in the loss with Delisa Enriquez recording the lone multi-base hit, a double.
Amanda Aguirre took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits in six innings of work.
In the second game, Coastal Bend got on the board in the top of the first, but Navarro responded with a four-run outburst in the bottom half to go in front for good.
Avery Hearn drove in that lone run in the first, plating Destiny Escamilla with a single.
Lauryn Hernandez had the only other Cougar hit with a double.
Aileen Campos got the start and took the loss after surrendering four runs on three hits in just a third of an inning.
Cougars sweep pair from UT-RGV
Coastal Bend took both ends of a doubleheader with UT-Rio Grande Valley on March 6 at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex here in Beeville.
The Cougars won both games in five innings, taking the first 9-1 and the second 13-1.
In Game 1, Coastal Bend scored in every inning, including a three-run performance in the second, to pick up the win.
Enriquez went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double, drove in three runs and scored once.
Hearn and Alamillo both went 2 for 3 as well. Hearn drove in a run and scored once, while Alamillo added a run scored.
Brooklyn Balderas went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Hernandez recorded two doubles to go with an RBI and two runs.
Carla Arellano picked up the victory. She gave up only one unearned run on two hits and struck out eight.
In Game 2, the Cougars put up seven runs in the first to run away with the victory.
Madysen Parker drove in five runs and scored three times while going 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the Cougar offense.
D. Escamilla went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Willow Houston also drove in two with her two-run home run.
Balderas, Hearn, Enriquez and Jayla Gaines each had RBIs as well.
The win went to Campos in relief after she threw three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out five.