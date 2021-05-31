Coastal Bend College’s softball team won its debut at the NJCAA South District Championship, but saw its season end with back-to-back losses after that.
The Cougars bested Alvin on May 14 at the tournament, but then fell to Blinn later that same day before losing to Galveston on May 15.
Coastal Bend finished the season 12-18 overall.
The Cougars beat Alvin in come-from-behind fashion in their opener at the tournament, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 4-3.
Alvin scored first in the game in the first inning, but CBC scored the next two runs in the second and third innings to go in front 2-1. The Dolphins grabbed a 3-2 advantage in the fourth, but saw that disappear when CBC struck for two in the sixth.
Those two runs in the sixth came from one swing when Brooklyn Balderas blasted a two-run dinger for her only hit of the game.
Kylie Sendejo went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Cougars, while Lauryn Hernandez was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Tessa Ramirez earned the win in the circle. She allowed a run on four hits over six innings of work.
Later that same day, Blinn bested the Cougars 9-7.
The Buccaneers built a 4-0 lead over the first three innings and were up 9-2 going into the seventh.
The Cougars scored five times in the top of the seventh, but their rally came up short.
Destiny Escamilla led the Cougar offense by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Hernandez, Yadira Lopez and Delisa Enriquez each drove in runs as well.
Hernandez and Harley Escamilla both finished with two hits.
Carla Arellano was hit with the loss. She allowed four runs on seven hits in three innings.
Galveston bounced CBC from the tournament May 15.
The Whitecaps scored at least two runs in three different innings on their way to the 11-8 win.
Galveston led 4-0 after two and held a 9-2 edge going into the bottom of the fourth.
CBC closed to within 9-5 in the fourth, then made it 9-7 in the sixth, but Galveston came up with two runs in the top of the seventh to kill the Cougar momentum.
Sendejo went 3 for 4 with a home run and two singles to go with three RBIs and two runs scored.
H. Escamilla was 3 for 4 with an RBI and run. Katelynn Torres drove in two runs despite not recording a hit.
Lopez and Grace Martinez both had two hits.
Ramirez took the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits and striking out seven in three innings.
