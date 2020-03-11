HILLSBORO – The Coastal Bend softball team swept a doubleheader from Hill and split with Trinity on Feb. 21 and 22.
The Cougars beat Hill 11-8 and 9-5 in a doubleheader on Feb. 21, then lost the front end of a double dip to Trinity 10-9 before winning the nightcap 3-2 on Feb. 22.
The Cougars improved to 10-3 on the season.
Coastal Bend blasted four home runs to beat Hill in Game 1 of their doubleheader.
Avery Hearn hit a pair of dingers and was 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Cougar offense, which tallied 15 hits.
Brooklyn Balderas and Destiny Escamilla both had home runs for their only hits of the game.
Delisa Enriquez went 4 for 5 with an RBI and two runs, while Vanessa Garces was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Kassandra Cardenas picked up the win. She gave up two runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.
In the second game, the Cougars ripped five home runs on their way to the victory.
Enriquez hit a pair of shot and finished the game 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Kylie Sendejob hit a home run and a single to go 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.
Madysen Parker and Willow Houston both hit two-run dingers for their only hits of the game.
Carla Arellano earned the victory with a complete game. She allowed five runs on 10 hits and struck out two.
The next day, Trinity scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Cougars in walk-off fashion.
Balderas led the Cougar offense with three hits and three RBIs.
Enriquez and Felicia Alamillo each drove in runs.
Enriquez and Lauryn Hernandez had two hits apiece.
Cardenas shouldered the loss. She gave up four runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.
The Cougars responded by winning Game 2 with two runs in the seventh inning.
Balderas and Escamilla both had a hit and an RBI. Hearn and Enriquez each recorded two hits.
Harley Escamilla scored two of the runs, while Hernandez scored the other.
Amanda Aguirre picked up the victory. She pitched a complete game and gave up two runs on eight hits and struck out two.