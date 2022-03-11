Coastal Bend College’s softball team won three of four games at the Cisco College Round Robin Invitational Feb. 18-19.
The Cougars, after losing their first game at the showcase, ripped off wins over Garden City, Frank Phillips and Cisco to go 3-1 for the weekend.
The Cougars broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth to beat Garden City 4-3 Feb. 18.
Juliana Dominguez drove in three runs for the Cougars. She went 4 for 4 with a double and three singles.
Elia Palomo and Alana Benitez both went 2 for 3 on the day.
Isabella Gutierrez got the win. She gave up three runs on eight hits in seven innings.
The Cougars then won 9-8 in nine innings over Frank Phillips on Feb. 19.
The Lady Plainsmen tied the game at 7-7 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, then stayed alive by matching CBC’s eighth-inning run.
The Cougars got the winning run in the top of the ninth.
Alivia Mata-Alamillo hit a two-run home run and was 2 for 5 on the day.
Palomo was 3 for 4 and scored a run, while Benitez went 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored. Ariana Alcarez drove in two runs and scored once.
Haley Smith picked up the win after throwing eight innings. Nessa Poncio came on to close things out and got the save.
The Cougars closed out the showcase with a 3-0 win over Cisco.
Katelynn Torres and Harly Escamilla both drove in runs in the win.
Yadira Lopez went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles.
Tessa Ramirez got the win in the circle. She threw a five-hit shutout and struck out five.
In the opener Feb. 18, Western Nebraska beat the Cougars 11-5.
Lopez hit a two-run home run and was 3 for 4 in the loss. Benitez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Ashley Patterson was 2 for 2 with a run scored.
Ramirez was hit with the loss. She gave up nine runs on 12 hits over six.
Temple sweeps CBC
The Temple Leopards swept a doubleheader from Coastal Bend in Temple Feb. 22.
Temple won 8-3 in the first game, then took the nightcap 9-8.
In the first game, Torres drove in two runs for the Cougars while going 2 for 3.
Palomo was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Ramirez was hit with the loss. She gave up eight runs on 15 hits.
In the second game, Temple won in walk-off fashion.
Palomo hit a three-run dinger and was 2 for 4 in the loss.
Escamilla, Makayla Wesley and Juliana Dominguez each drove in a run.
Wesley hit three singles, while Martinez recorded two singles.
Gutierrez took the loss. She gave up five runs on four hits without recording an out before she was pulled.
The Cougars are now 5-7 on the year.
