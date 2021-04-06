The start of the Coastal Bend College volleyball team’s four-match road trip to end the season started on a sour note March 22.
The Blinn Lady Buccaneers served the Cougars a three-set sweep in Brenham to drop CBC to 5-10 overall and 1-9 in Region XIV play.
Blinn romped to lopsided wins in all three sets, winning 25-12 in both the first and second sets and then 25-9 in the third set.
Coastal Bend had three more attack errors than kills in the match and hit minus-.026 as a team.
Renata Dominguez had a team-best five kills for the Cougars in the loss.
Devin Branch, Watta Kanneh and Autumn Rodriguez all recorded four kills for CBC. Meadow Rodriguez and Jodi Linscomb both had two kills.
M. Rodriguez led the defense with 11 digs. Cierra Ovalle had 10 digs, Gabbie Martinez added seven, and Kanneh and Leandra Miranda had six digs apiece.
Miranda put up 12 assists to lead the team.
CBC 3, Our Lady of the Lake JV 0
The Cougars won their final home contest of the season with a three-set sweep of the Our Lady of the Lake junior varsity team March 19 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
The Cougars claimed the opening set 25-20, then won 25-21 in the second set. They finished things off with a 25-14 victory in the third set.
Odalys Gonzalez hit .417 for the match with 11 kills against just one error on 24 total attacks. She also had 12 digs to make it a double-double.
Linscomb put down eight kills and hit .389 for the match.
Dominguez added seven kills, while Branch recorded five kills.
M. Rodriguez had a team-best 14 digs. Ovalle added 12 digs.
Miranda had 17 assists, and Martinez had 12 assists.
Gonzalez, Ovalle and Aubrie Banda each recorded two aces for the Cougars.
