TYLER – The 2019 season came to an end for the Coastal Bend volleyball team Saturday with a five-set loss to Laredo in the consolation bracket of the Region XIV tournament.
The Cougars went 12-18 in coach Macy Olness’ first year at the helm. They were 2-7 in region play during the regular season.
They won the first two sets against Laredo Saturday, but the Palominos rallied to advance.
Coastal Bend took the first set 25-23 and the second set 32-30 to go up 2-0 in the match.
Laredo then won the third set 25-13 and claimed the fourth set by a 25-22 count to force the tiebreaker set.
The Palominos won the fifth set 17-15.
Three different Cougars reached double figures in kills during the loss with Cameron Del Angel recording a team-best 17.
Ava Johnson racked up 16 kills, while Samantha Santos had 10 kills.
Santos’ 10 kills were part of a triple-double which also included 19 assists and 17 digs.
Johnson had a double-double with 17 digs to go with her 16 kills.
Emma Batte and Amber Willis both recorded five kills.
Batte also added three aces, three digs, two solo blocks and one block assist.
Leandra Miranda had a team-high 22 assists to go with 11 digs and an ace.
Alyssa Hutcheson paced the Cougar defense with 34 digs. She also had six assists and an ace.
Cierra Hernandez had 23 digs in the loss.
Navarro 3, CBC 0
In the opening round of the tournament on Friday, top-seeded Navarro swept Coastal Bend.
The Lady Dogs won the first set 25-13, the second set 25-14 and the third set 25-4.
Santos, Johnson and Del Angel each had five kills in the loss.
Santos added seven digs, five assists and the team’s lone ace.
Miranda eight assists and four digs.
Hutcheson had a team-best 17 digs to go with three assists.