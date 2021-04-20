Coastal Bend College’s volleyball season came to an end April 2, but not before the Cougars produced a little history.
The Cougars won the college’s first ever women’s district tournament contest, beating Wharton County in four sets in the consolation bracket of the NJCAA Mid-South District Championship Tournament.
Wharton claimed the opening set of the match 25-20, but CBC dominated the match after that, winning the next three sets for the historic victory.
The sixth-seeded Cougars evened the match with a 25-15 win in the second set, then claimed a 25-22 win in the third set to take a two-sets-to-one lead.
They closed out the victory with a 25-13 triumph in the fourth set.
Renata Dominguez helped lead the Cougars to the win, hitting .348 for the match with 10 kills against two errors on 23 attacks.
She also had four block assists and one solo block.
Ysabella Hinojosa tied for the team lead in kills with 10 and made it a double-double with 10 digs.
Autumn Rodriguez added six kills and five block assists, while Devin Branch and Odalys Gonzalez had four kills apiece.
Leandra Miranda led in assists with 30 on the night.
Gonzalez and Meadow Rodriguez both had 15 digs to lead the Cougar defense.
In the next round later that same day, the Cougars were ousted in three sets by Trinity Valley.
The Cardinals won the three sets by counts of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-20.
Gonzalez had 12 kills to lead the Cougar offense. Watta Kanneh and Dominguez both had seven kills.
M. Rodriguez led in digs with 18. Cierra Ovalle had 15 digs.
Miranda paced the team with 24 assists.
In their opener at the tournament, the Cougars fell in three sets to Tyler on April 1.
Tyler won the first set 25-5, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-19.
Gonzalez had 12 kills to lead CBC. Kanneh had seven kills.
M. Rodriguez had a team-best 15 digs, while Miranda had a team-high 23 assists.
Tyler, the No. 3 seed, went on to win the district championship, knocking off Blinn in the championship final in four sets.
No. 1 Blinn earned the district’s other bid to the national tournament by winning the consolation bracket with a five-set victory over No. 2 Navarro.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•