Coastal Bend College’s volleyball team won one of four matches at the Wrangler Ranger Roundup.
The Cougars closed out the two-day event with a victory over Vernon in Cisco.
The Cougars (4-6) swept the Lady Chaps in three sets to claim their lone win at the tournament. Coastal Bend won the opening set 25-15, triumphed 29-27 in the second set, then won 25-15 again in the third set to close out the match.
Odalys Gonzalez hit .300 for the match with 12 kills against just three errors on 30 attacks. She also added eight digs on the night.
Gabriel Theut hit .389 for the match with 10 kills against three errors on 18 attempts. She also had six digs.
Renata Dominguez added six kills to go with two solo blocks, while Rebekah Karl had four kills and six digs.
Cierra Ovalle led the team in digs with 19. She also had three aces.
Leah Gonzales led in assists with 31 to go with four digs, two aces and one kill.
Earlier on the second day of the tournament, the Cougars lost to co-host Cisco in five sets.
Cisco won the opening set 25-16, the third set 25-22 and the fifth set 16-14. The Cougars claimed the win in the second set 25-19 and the fourth set 25-20.
Dominguez led the Cougar offense with 17 kills. She also had two solo blocks and four block assists.
Gonzalez had a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs.
Theut had six kills, eight digs and four aces, while Karl and Madison Pike both had five kills.
Karl added 17 digs.
Ovalle had a team-best 21 digs. Gonzales led in assists with 42 to go with two aces.
On the first day of the tournament, Seminole State and Ranger beat the Cougars.
Seminole State beat the Cougars in four sets.
Seminole won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-21, before CBC won 25-20 in the third set. Seminole then won the fourth set 25-15.
Gonzalez had 18 kills and 16 digs to lead CBC.
Dominguez recorded nine kills, while Ysabella Hinojosa and Theut had five kills apiece.
Ovalled had 24 digs and Hinojosa had 21. Goznales recorded 10 digs to go with a team-best 31 assists.
Ranger beat the Cougars in five sets, capturing the tiebreaking fifth set 15-12 after the two teams split the first four sets.
Coastal Bend won the first and third sets 26-24 and 25-18, while Ranger won the second and fourth sets 25-19 and 25-19.
Gonzalez had a double-double of 14 kills and 15 digs. Dominguez had 12 kills and Theut had 10 kills, eight digs, eight assists and three aces.
Hinojosa added eight kills and 10 digs.
Ovalled led in digs with 21 and Gonzales led in assists with 29 to go with 14 digs.
