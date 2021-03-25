Coastal Bend College’s volleyball team picked up its fourth win of the year in the middle of a five-match stretch over eight days, March 11-18.
The Cougars bested the visiting Victoria College Pirates in five sets at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center on March 15.
Victoria won the opening set of the match 28-26, but CBC evened things with a 25-23 win in the second set. CBC then took a 2-1 lead with a 25-21 win in the third set, but Victoria won 25-19 in the fourth to force the fifth set.
The Cougars won the tiebreaker set 15-13.
Odalys Gonzalez led three Cougars in double figures in kills with 16 on the night. She also had 16 digs to make it a double-double, and added three aces and two block assists.
Renata Dominguez had 11 kills, four solo blocks and four block assists, while Devin Branch recorded 10 kills and four block assists.
Autumn Rodriguez had eight kills, while Watta Kanneh had seven kills to go with 19 digs.
Gabbie Martinez and Leandra Miranda had 24 and 20 assists, respectively. Miranda also added 21 digs for a double-double.
Meadow Rodriguez led the team with 28 digs.
Sandwiched around the win were losses to Navarro and the Our Lady of the Lake junior varsity team before it and losses to Victoria and Wharton County after it.
Nationally-ranked Navarro beat the Cougars March 11 in three sets, 26-24, 25-19 and 25-7.
Dominguez and Ysabella Hinojosa both had four kills to lead for CBC as no Cougar had double figures in any category in the loss.
On March 13, the OLLU JV team beat CBC in four. Coastal Bend won the first set 25-20, but OLLU took the next three sets 25-16, 25-20 and 25-23.
Dominguez led the offense with 15 kills.
M. Rodriguez recorded 18 digs and Gonzalez had 15 digs. Martinez led in assists with 21.
On March 17, Victoria avenged its loss to the Cougars by beating them in Victoria in four sets. The Pirates won the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-16, before CBC won 25-18 in the third set. Victoria closed things out with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.
Gonzalez had 10 kills in the loss for CBC. She also had 19 digs.
A. Rodriguez added nine kills, while Jodi Linscomb had eight. M. Rodriguez had a team-best 27 digs. Martinez again led in assists with 21.
Wharton County bested the Cougars in Beeville on March 18 in five sets.
Wharton won the first and third sets by counts of 32-30 and 25-20, while CBC won the second and fourth sets by counts of 25-19 and 25-22.
Wharton won the tiebreaker set 15-13 to take the match.
Gonzalez put down 22 kills to pace CBC’s offense. Branch and Dominguez both recorded 13 kills.
M. Rodriguez led five Cougars in double figures in digs with 28. Kanneh and Gonzalez both had 16, Cierra Ovalle had 14 and Miranda added 11.
Miranda sent up a career-high 52 assists for Coastal Bend.
The Cougars are now 4-9 overall and 1-8 in Region XIV play.
