After winning three of four matches at the Blinn Invitational on Sept. 17-18, the Coastal Bend College volleyball team returned to Region XIV play with a four-set loss to Wharton County Sept. 21.
Wharton County opened the match with wins of 25-16 and 25-20 before CBC avoided the sweep with a 25-22 win in the third set. The Lady Pioneers took the fourth set 25-22.
Renata Dominguez led the Cougars with 14 kills. She hit .290 for the match with the 14 kills against five errors on 31 attacks.
She also had one solo block and three block assists.
Odalys Gonzalez joined her in double figures with 10 kills to go with seven digs.
Gabriel Theut had five kills, eight assists, two aces and eight digs.
Leah Gonzales led in assists with 24, and Cierra Ovalle led in digs with 12.
Ysabella Hinojosa had three kills, two aces, 10 digs and two block assists.
The loss dropped CBC to 7-9 overall and 0-4 in region play.
At the Blinn Invitational in Brenham, the Cougars beat North Lake, College of DuPage and Victoria College.
They opened the tournament Sept. 17 with a three-set sweep of North Lake, winning the first set 25-17, the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-8.
Dominguez hit .444 for the match with 15 kills against three errors on 27 attacks. She also had one solo block and six block assists.
Gonzalez hit .259 for the match with 11 kills against four errors on 27 attacks. She added nine digs as well.
Ahna Merrell had four kills for CBC, while Theut recorded three. Gonzales and Hinojosa both added two kills.
Gonzales led in assists with 28 and also had nine digs, one solo block and three block assists.
Hinojosa added five digs.
Ovalle led the defense with 23 digs.
The Cougars followed that with a four-set win over DuPage Sept. 17. They won the opening set 25-16 and the second set 25-21, then closed out the match with a 25-11 win in the fourth set. DuPage won the third set 25-19.
Gonzalez had a double-double of 17 kills and 12 digs to pace CBC. She also had two solo blocks and one block assist.
Dominguez recorded 11 kills, while Theut had 10 kills to go with two aces.
Gonzales and Hinojosa both had 11 digs and two kills.
Gonzales also had 37 assists in the win, while Ovalle had 21 digs.
On Sept. 18, Cisco beat the Cougars in five sets. Cisco won the first two sets by counts of 28-26 and 25-18 before the Cougars won 25-20 in the third set and 25-14 in the fourth set. Cisco claimed the match with a 15-6 win in the fifth set.
Gonzalez had another double-double for the Cougars with 25 kills to go with 14 digs.
Dominguez recorded nine kills, while Gonzales had five kills, 39 assists and 16 digs.
Autumn Rodriguez and Rebekah Karl both recorded four kills.
Ovalle led the defense with 16 digs. Theut had 13 digs, and Hinojosa had 10 digs.
Later on Sept. 18, Gonzalez led the Cougars to a five-set victory over Victoria. CBC won the first set 25-20, the fourth set 25-21 and the fifth set 15-11. Victoria took the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-22.
Gonzalez hit .338 for the match, recording a career-high 28 kills against five errors on 68 total attacks.
She also had 22 digs, four block assists and an ace for the Cougars.
Dominguez had 13 kills, while Theut had seven kills, 14 digs and one ace.
Gonzales tallied five kills, 42 assists and 15 digs. Ovalle recorded 17 digs and one ace.
