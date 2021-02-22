Coastal Bend’s volleyball season started on a sweet note, but the Cougars started their Region XIV slate on a sour note during the first week of NJCAA volleyball play.
Coastal Bend beat Ranger and Seminole State on Feb. 5 to open 2-0 but lost to Panola in its region opener Feb. 8.
The Cougars (2-1) beat Ranger in four sets, rallying out of a 1-0 hole with three straight wins.
After Ranger won the first set 25-23, Coastal Bend won the second set 25-22, the third set 25-17 and the fourth set 25-18.
Odalys Gonzalez and Watta Kanneh combined for 36 of CBC’s 55 kills in the victory with Gonzalez putting down a match-best 21 while recording a .314 hitting percentage. Kanneh hit .167 with 15 kills.
They both had double-doubles as well with Gonzalez recording 22 digs and Kanneh posting 18 digs.
Meadow Rodriguez led the team in digs with 23.
Leandra Miranda had 43 assists to go with nine digs and five kills for CBC.
The Cougars followed that with a three-set sweep of Seminole State on the same court in Ranger.
They won the opening set 25-17 then claimed victories of 25-20 in both the second and third sets.
Gonzalez again led the offense with 11 kills to go with 11 digs and three block assists.
Kanneh had seven kills and nine digs, while Devin Branch recorded six kills, two block assists and one solo block.
Miranda had 26 assists, 10 digs and two kills.
Meadow Rodriguez led in digs with 28. Cierra Ovalle added 14 digs.
Five different Cougars had one ace in the win.
Panola handed the Cougars a four-set loss in Carthage three days later.
Panola won the opening set 25-22, but CBC bounced back to even things with a 25-16 win in the second set. The Fillies then won 25-21 in the third set and 25-17 in the fourth set.
Gonzalez recorded her third straight double-double with 18 kills and 23 digs.
Kanneh posted seven kills and 17 digs. Autumn Rodriguez had six kills and two block assists. Branch contributed four kills, three digs and two block assists.
M. Rodriguez had 20 digs and two aces.
Miranda again led in assists with 33 to go with 10 digs, two aces and two block assists.
