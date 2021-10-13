Coastal Bend College’s slow start to the soccer season seems like a distant memory on the Beeville campus as the team continues to rack up wins.
The Cougar men ran their win streak to six straight matches on Sept. 27 with a shutout of Paris in Beeville.
Coastal Bend scored twice in each half on its way to the 4-0 win, which pushed the team’s record to 6-2-1 overall and 6-2 in Region XIV play on the season.
As of Oct. 1, the Cougars sit in third place in the region standings behind an unbeaten Tyler squad a one-loss Angelina squad, the two teams that bested them to start region play in early September.
The Cougars – after matches with Western Texas on Oct. 2 and Trinity Valley Oct. 6 – are slated to face Tyler in Beeville Oct. 9 before traveling to Lufkin to face Angelina four days later.
The Cougars’ latest win was a team effort that saw four different players score goals and four different players record assists.
Thomas Williams opened the scoring for the Cougars in the first minute with Owen Thomas and James Wilson getting credit for an assist on the goal.
In the 32nd minute, Tyler Stallard beat the Dragon goalie off a feed from Ivan Perez to make it 2-0 Cougars.
Late in the second half, Charlie Ward scored on a penalty kick for the Cougars in the 82nd minute.
Then, in the next minute, Perez got a goal of his own to push the Cougar lead to 4-0.
Nahuel Suarez got credit for the assist on the goals by Ward and Perez.
Jorge Ortega got the win in goal for Coastal Bend, stopping all five shots he faced from the Dragons.
The win completed the season sweep of Paris.
It also came four days after the Cougars posted their most lopsided win of the Adam Butler era of Coastal Bend soccer.
The Cougars drubbed Trinity Valley 12-1 in Athens, scoring five times in the first half and seven more times in the second half.
Williams and Stallard both had hat tricks for the Cougars in the win.
Williams scored in the seventh minute on a penalty to open the scoring, then added goals in the 27th and 31st minutes off feeds from Jorge Oteiza and Owain Parker, respectively, to get his hat trick.
Stallard got his first goal in the 25th minute off a feed from Williams, then scored twice in the second half in the 76th and 84th minutes with Thomas and Abraham Lopez getting the assists, respectively.
Perez scored twice for CBC, first in the 17th minute off a feed from Francisco Alvarez, then again in the 85th with Williams getting the assist.
Trinity Valley got its lone goal in the 36th minute to make it 5-1 at halftime.
In the second half, in addition to the goals from Stallard and Perez, CBC got goals from Suarez in the 58th with the assist to Parker, Thomas in the 79th with the assist to Hilal Khan, Ackeem Kelly in the 88th with the assist to Parker and Julio Coreas in the 89th with the assist to Thomas.
Alex Coreas earned the win in net for Coastal Bend. He had three saves on the afternoon.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•