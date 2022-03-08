The Coastal Bend College women’s basketball team slipped to 3-25 on the year with a road loss to Angelina in Lufkin.
The Lady Roadrunners beat Coastal Bend 87-49 on Feb. 23, outscoring the visiting Cougars in every quarter.
Savanna Smith was the lone Cougar in double figures in the loss, pouring in a team-high 24 points.
Leslie Martinez came off the bench to score eight points, while Asia Wheeler added seven points and three rebounds.
Jasonnia Burleson led the team in rebounding with four.
Angelina outrebounded the Cougars 53-14.
Coastal Bend fell to 1-16 in Region XIV play with the loss.
It was the team’s third straight loss since the win over Jacksonville Feb. 12.
Paris 107, CBC 63
The Lady Dragons ran off at least 22 in every quarter to rout the Cougars Feb. 19 in Beeville.
Wheeler led all scorers on the night, pouring in 25 points to go with six rebounds.
Smith joined her in double figures with 11 points to go with five rebounds, and Cierra Zapata was also in double figures in scoring with 10 points.
