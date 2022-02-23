Bossier Parish pushed Coastal Bend College’s losing streak to 15 straight in Region XIV women’s basketball action Feb. 9.
The Lady Cavs beat Coastal Bend 88-54 in Bossier.
No individual statistics were available for Coastal Bend at press time.
The Cougars fell to 2-22 overall and 0-13 in region play with the loss.
Panola 83, CBC 71
The Panola Fillies beat Coastal Bend in Panola Feb. 5.
Coastal Bend led 22-12 after one quarter, but Panola outscored the visitors 30-15 in the second and 22-14 in the third. CBC won the fourth 20-19.
Ari Gallardo drilled five 3-pointers and was 8-of-18 from the field on her way to scoring a game-best 25 points to go with three rebounds and two assists.
Savanna Smith had 15 points to go with three boards, while Asia Wheeler contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Leslie Martinez added nine points and five caroms.
