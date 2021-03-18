Behind a 53-point second-half performance, the Coastal Bend women’s basketball team won its first game of the season March 1.
The Cougars bounced back from a lackluster second-quarter showing to outscore Jacksonville by 21 points in the second half to win 79-75 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Coastal Bend led 19-14 after one quarter but fell behind at halftime when the Lady Jaguars won the second quarter 29-7.
In the third quarter, the hosts outscored the Lady Jags 31-20 before winning the fourth 22-12 to complete the comeback and get a four-point victory.
Miranda Lamb led a quartet of Cougars in double figures by scoring 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, which included a 4-for-6 performance from long range. She also grabbed five boards, had three steals and dished out two assists.
Savanna Smith poured in 14 points for CBC, while Ari Gallardo came off the bench to score 11 points.
Brianna Martinez scored 10 points to go with four assists, three steals and three rebounds.
Cierra Zapata added eight points, while Hailey Riojas and Leslie Martinez tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven.
Asia Wheeler scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out eight assists.
The win snapped CBC’s seven-game losing skid to begin the season.
Blinn 87, CBC 43
The visiting Lady Bucs of Blinn College ran past Coastal Bend on March 3.
Blinn outscored CBC 18-5 in the first quarter, 23-9 in the second quarter and 30-5 in the third quarter.
CBC scored 24 of its 43 points in the final period, when it outscored the Bucs 24-16.
Smith paced CBC with 18 points.
No other Cougar starter had more than two points.
L. Martinez came off the bench to score six points. Lamb led the team in rebounding with nine.
