Coastal Bend College’s women’s basketball team fell to 2-20 on the year with a home loss to Blinn Jan. 29.
The visiting Lady Buccaneers won 66-42 over the Cougars at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Blinn led 16-14 after one quarter, then extended its lead to 37-23 by halftime. The Bucs won the third 18-9 and the fourth 11-10.
CBC fell to 0-11 in Region XIV play with the loss.
Ari Gallardo was the lone Cougar in double figures with 18 points. She hit five 3-pointers on the night.
Jasonnia Burleson led the team in rebounding with eight to go with three points.
Asia Wheeler added eight points, five rebounds and four steals. Savanna Smith chipped in eight points as well.
It was Coastal Bend’s 13th straight loss.
