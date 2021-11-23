Behind three double-digit performances from three starters, the Coastal Bend College women’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season Nov. 6 in Levelland.
The Cougars (1-2) rallied down 11 at halftime to win 69-63 over Connors State inside the Texan Dome as part of the South Plains Classic.
Asia Wheeler, Savanna Smith and Kavin Johnson all reached double figures to lead CBC to the win.
Wheeler poured in 16 points to go with seven boards, four assists and four steals, while Smith scored 16 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Johnson hit three triples on her way to scoring 15 points to go with four steals, three rebounds and three blocks.
Sincere Robert added seven points, while Cierra Zapata came off the bench to scored four points and grab seven rebounds.
Connors State led 23-13 after one and 36-25 at halftime, but the Cougars outscored the Cowgirls 23-17 in the third quarter and 21-10 in the fourth quarter.
South Plains 95, CBC 47
In the season opener for both teams, South Plains won every quarter on its way to a lopsided win Nov. 4.
South Plains outscored CBC 29-9 in the first, 21-16 in the second, 20-5 in the third and 25-17 in the fourth.
Smith led the Cougars with 14 points and six steals in the loss.
Roberts added 11 points and five rebounds.
Johnson led in rebounds with eight to go with six points.
Otero 79, CBC 62
Otero outscored the Cougars by 11 in the first quarter and 11 in the fourth quarter to earn a victory Nov. 5 in Levelland.
Smith again led CBC with 16 points in the loss. She also had three assists and two steals.
Johnson added 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Roberts came off the bench to add six points and four rebounds, while Wheeler had nine points, eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•