Blinn scored 30 first-quarter points and never looked back in a rout of the Coastal Bend College women’s basketball team in Brenham Dec. 11.
The Lady Buccaneers scored 28 or more in each of the first three periods on the way to a 106-60 victory over the Cougars.
Blinn led 30-8 after one, 58-27 at halftime and 86-47 after three quarters. The Bucs then won the fourth 20-13.
Ari Gallardo was the lone Cougar in double figures in the loss, scoring 10 points to go with four rebounds.
Savanna Smith added nine points and two boards, while Kavin Johnson scored eight points and grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.
Sincere Roberts came off the bench to add seven points, while Cierra Zapata and Leslie Martinez both scored five points. Martinez added four rebounds and two steals.
Coastal Bend fell to 2-10 overall and 0-2 in Region XIV play with the loss.
